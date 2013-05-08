UPDATE 1-Elliott's Singer sees no safe haven in long-term bonds

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
By Sam Forgione and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK May 8 Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Management, said Wednesday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that developed countries are facing "long-term insolvency" and that monetary stimulus is distorting the prices of long-term bonds.
"I'm not recommending short selling long-term bonds, ... but what I would say is those who own long-term bonds in the U.S., UK, Europe or Japan own assets which are trading at the wrong price," said Singer, whose hedge fund has $21 billion in assets under management.
Singer said the global financial system remains "opaque," and he blamed stimulus measures like the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases for skewing the global recovery and the pricing of long-term bonds.
"These prices are distorted," Singer said of the long-term bonds. "If you own them you should know about the distortion, and there is not a safe haven today in my view in today's markets.
"Everyone wants a safe haven. ... There is no such thing in today's markets and that's one of the sad elements of the distortion."
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.