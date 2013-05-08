Conatus' Stemerman says African Bank Ltd is a good short

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 David Stemerman, founder of hedge fund Conatus Capital Management, recommended betting against the shares of South Africa's African Bank Investments Ltd on Wednesday.
Stemerman, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said African Bank "is engaged in risky lending practices" and noted that it has seen a rise in its holdings of "very large unsecured loans."
He said the bank is almost entirely dependent on wholesale funding from institutional investors and bond markets rather than deposits, which increases its vulnerability, and that it could face a "similar fate" as collapsed investment banks Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.