Jackson National to replace Pimco Total Return with DoubleLine Core

| NEW YORK, June 6
NEW YORK, June 6 Jackson National, the largest
U.S. provider of variable annuities, said in a filing on Tuesday
it plans to remove Pimco's Total Return Bond investment strategy
from Jackson National's product line-up and assign management of
the $3.5 billion in that fund offering to Jeffrey Gundlach's
DoubleLine Capital.
The move would end Jackson National's nearly two decades of
using Pimco's flagship Total Return investment strategy,
although Jackson still offers the JNL/Pimco Income Fund and the
JNL/Pimco Real Return Fund. The Jackson National introduced the
JNL/Pimco Total Return Bond as a sub-account option in its
variable annuity product line in 1998. The investment option is
to be renamed the JNL/DoubleLine Core Fixed Income.
The $3.5 billion mandate would considerably increase assets
in portfolios run under DoubleLine's core-related fixed-income
strategies. Core-type assets totaled $12 billion of $105 billion
in assets under management at DoubleLine as of March 31.
Pimco and DoubleLine declined to comment. Calls to Jackson
National were not returned.
It remains to be seen how many investors would stay once
JNL/DoubleLine Core Fixed Income - an intermediate-term bond
fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed-income
markets, including corporate securities, emerging markets debt
and MBS - gets up and running.
Legendary bond investor Bill Gross left Pimco in September
2014, eight months after second-in-command Mohamed El-Erian quit
after the two clashed over how to run the Newport Beach,
California-based Pimco. Gross now runs the $2 billion Janus
Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.
"Institutional investors tend to be more patient than
retail, but in the nearly three years since the Bill Gross
departure from Pimco, the Total Return fund’s performance
relative to its Lipper peers has stabilized," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA.
"However, fund assets remain significantly lower as the firm
has not been able to win back investor attention. DoubleLine’s
fixed income products have performed well under unchanged
management over the last five years."
Although much smaller in asset size, the $8.8 billion
DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund has been growing strongly
whereas its much larger Pimco Total Return counterpart, with
$73.8 billion in assets, has only recently shown signs of
stabilization after outflows reduced its size to a quarter of
its all-time high of $293 billion in mid-2003.
