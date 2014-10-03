UPDATE 1-Bond star Gross starts new Janus gig with modest needs

(Adds comment from Janus, fund industry source)
By Tim McLaughlin
Oct 3 Bond star Bill Gross will commence his new
gig at Janus Capital Group Inc with modest needs - a
trader and someone to deal with clients - as he takes over a
tiny fund with the hopes of making a big splash.
One unanswered question is whether Gross will have the
resources to match the success he had at Pacific Investment
Management Co, which he left last week in a surprise move that
rattled global bond markets.
"It's unlikely that Janus will ever match that level of
support, raising the question of how successful Gross can be
with fewer resources," Morningstar Inc analyst Sumit Desai said
in a research report on Thursday.
Pimco has about $2 trillion in assets under management,
compared to about $178 billion at Janus. Gross will be managing
the $13 million Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund.
On Friday, Janus confirmed Desai's Morningstar report that
Gross, who made his reputation running the massive $222 billion
Pimco Total Return Fund, will have modest needs at the
early stage of his tenure.
"To start, Bill has requested a trader and a client-facing
professional, but we are in the very early days of these efforts
and we will continue to learn, with Bill, how he might best be
served," Janus spokesman Steven Shapiro said.
Shapiro said he didn't know if anyone had been hired yet.
At Pimco, Gross had access to more and better information
than any other investor, thanks to an army of traders,
researchers, portfolio managers and other specialists, Desai
said in his report.
And while Gross can now be more nimble in his bond picks
with a smaller fund, Desai said that's not been his focus in
recent years.
"His stock in trade has recently been a focus more on
macroeconomic calls than issue selection," Desai said. "The
smaller asset base thus doesn't offer him the same kind of
advantage that, say, a small-cap stock-picker or manager sorting
through another liquidity-constrained universe might have."
One head of mutual fund research at a large U.S. brokerage
firm said he would not add the Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund to
his firm's recommended list until he sees that Gross has a solid
team behind him.
"Right now, Bill is the lead manager, the lead research
officer, the lead pencil sharpener, the lead coffee getter,"
said the executive, who wished to remain anonymous because he is
not permitted to speak to the press.
"At some point, he is going to need to get more people and
we want to know who steps up."
