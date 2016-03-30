Bill Gross: Central banks 'running out of time' to reflate economies

| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 Bond manager Bill Gross, who
runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, said central
banks are "running out of time" to reflate global economies as
their aggressive policies including quantitative easing and low,
even negative, interest rates are losing their effectiveness.
In his April Investment Outlook, Gross wrote that markets
and the capitalistic business models based upon them and priced
for them "will begin to go south" if global economies do not
produce growth.
Given massive monetary stimulus, Gross said nominal gross
domestic product growth rates for the U.S. should be between 4
percent and 5 percent by 2017 while that for the euro zone
should be between 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow
model predicted U.S. growth at a 0.6 percent pace in the first
quarter, marked down from an earlier estimate of 1.4 percent.
In Japan, nominal GDP should be between 1 percent and 2
percent while China should be between 5 percent and 6 percent by
2017, Gross added.
"Capital gains and the expectations for future gains will
become Giant Pandas - very rare and sort of inefficient at
reproduction," Gross said. "I'm saying that developed and
emerging economies are flying at stall speed and they've got to
bump up nominal GDP growth rates or else. Cross your fingers."
Gross warned against investing in negative-yielding
securities.
"The real market and the real economy await a different
conclusion as losses from negative rates result in capital
losses, not capital gains," he said. "Investors cannot make
money when money yields nothing. Unless... nominal GDP can be
raised to levels that allow central banks to normalize
short-term interest rates, then south instead of north is the
logical direction for markets."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)