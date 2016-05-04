UPDATE 1-Janus's Bill Gross: 'Helicopter money' is coming in a year or so

(Adds quotes and the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 4 The next big monetary and fiscal
policy move should include an airdrop of "money from
helicopters" to stimulate the U.S. economy and avoid an extended
recession, says Bill Gross, a portfolio manager at Janus Capital
Group Inc.
Gross may not be entirely serious about "helicopter money,"
but in his latest Investment Outlook note published Wednesday,
he said the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury should engage in
another round of quantitative easing (QE), printing trillions of
dollars to buy government bonds and thereby boost the economy.
"Drop the money from helicopters," wrote Gross, manager of
the $1.3 billion Janus Global Unconstrained Bond fund.
"There is a rude end to flying helicopters, but the
alternative is an immediate visit to austerity rehab and an
extended recession. I suspect politicians and central bankers
will choose to fly, instead of die."
"Helicopter money" is an idea made popular by the American
economist Milton Friedman in 1969, when he suggested that
dropping money out of helicopters for citizens to pick up was a
sure way to restart the economy and effectively fight deflation.
Gross noted that the Federal Reserve, the European Central
Bank, Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England have effectively
bought bonds from their governments for six years and allowed
them to spend money to support their sagging economies.
"They buy the bonds by printing money or figuratively
dropping it from helicopters, expanding their balance sheets in
the process," said Gross.
"They then remit any net interest from their trillions of
dollars or yen bond purchases right back to their Treasuries.
The money in essence is free of expense and free of repayment as
long as the process continues uninterrupted."
Gross said he believed central banks would print more
helicopter money via QE "perhaps even in the U.S. in a year or
so and reluctantly accept their increasingly dependent role in
fiscal policy."
Such a move would allow governments to focus on
infrastructure, health care, and introduce a "universal basic
income" for displaced workers amongst other increasing needs.
Overall, Gross said the renewed QE from the Fed would lead
to a less independent central bank, and a more permanent
mingling of fiscal and monetary policy that has been in effect
for over six years now.
"Chair (Janet) Yellen and others will be disheartened by
this change in culture," he said.
Gross said interest rates will stay low for longer, asset
prices will continue to be artificially high, and at some point
monetary policy will create inflation and markets will be at
risk. He also said investors should be content with low
single-digit returns.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan)