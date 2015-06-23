Janus launches global allocation fund

NEW YORK, June 23 Janus Capital Group Inc.
said on Tuesday it launched a total return fund that
invests across global stock and bond markets, developed in part
by Nobel Prize winner Myron Scholes whom the firm hired 11
months ago.
Ashwin Alankar, Janus' global head of asset allocation and
risk management and Enrique Chang, the firm's chief investment
officer of equities and asset allocation, will manage the Janus
Adaptive Global Allocation Fund, said the Denver-based
investment firm with $189.7 billion in assets.
"While most investment approaches look for average outcomes,
this adaptive global allocation fund seeks to manage outcomes
that have the largest impact on growth, namely left and right
tail events," Alankar said in a statement.
Scholes, Janus' chief investment strategist, co-led the
research and development of the fund with Alankar and will
contribute to the overall investment strategy, Janus said.
As a part of its diversification strategy, Janus hired
Alankar and Scholes last July to start develop asset allocation
products.
A couple of months later, renowned bond investor Bill Gross
left Pacific Investment Management that he founded in 1971 and
joined Janus to help expand its bond business.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)