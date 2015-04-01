Janus Contrarian fund manager expects oil to fall further

| NEW YORK, April 1
fall before they look attractive, according to a fund manager
who has made his name investing in out of favor companies.
Daniel Kozlowski, portfolio manager of the $4.6 billion
Janus Contrarian fund, is not adding oil-related
stocks to his portfolio despite the price of crude dropping
about 50 percent since last June.
The popularity of the United States Oil fund - an
exchange traded fund that effectively functions as a bet that
the price of oil will go higher - combined with fund managers
fearing they will miss a jump in oil prices, is preventing the
market from hitting its natural floor, Kozlowski said.
"There's tremendous pressure for active managers to own
energy right now. That's not how bottoms typically settle,"
Kozlowski said.
Instead, Kozlowski is more interested in what he calls
"truly out of favor" sectors, such as mining stocks.
"People are terrified of gold stocks today," he said.
Shares of Barrick Gold Corp, for example, are down
19 percent over the last six months. Shares jumped 8 percent
higher in afternoon trading Wednesday, however, after a report
that showed that private employers added fewer employees in the
United States than economists were expecting, raising the
possibility that the Federal Reserve may be cautious in
tightening monetary policy.
Further consolidation in the mining industry will likely
occur after years in which companies over-invested in capital
spending, Kozlowski said.
Kozlowski's fund received a 2015 Lipper Award Tuesday for
the best multi-care core fund for the three year period that
ended in December 2014. The fund's largest holdings include
airliner United Continental Holdings Inc, pharmaceutical
company Endo International PLC, and generic drug maker
Mallinckrodt PLC, according to Morningstar data.
The fund is up 1.1 percent for the year to date, roughly in
line with the average gain among its peer group, according to
Morningstar.
