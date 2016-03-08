Investors pull $1.57 mln from Bill Gross's Janus fund in Feb -Morningstar

NEW YORK, March 8 Investors pulled $1.57 million from the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, run by closely followed investor Bill Gross, in February, down from cash withdrawals of $14 million in January, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.

The Janus Global Unconstrained fund's assets under management stood at $1.26 billion at the end of February, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)