版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 01:33 BJT

Investors pull $1.57 mln from Bill Gross's Janus fund in Feb -Morningstar

NEW YORK, March 8 Investors pulled $1.57 million from the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, run by closely followed investor Bill Gross, in February, down from cash withdrawals of $14 million in January, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.

The Janus Global Unconstrained fund's assets under management stood at $1.26 billion at the end of February, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐