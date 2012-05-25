John Hancock funds chief Hartstein to retire

BOSTON May 25 The chief executive of John Hancock Funds, a U.S. division of Manulife Financial Corp , said on Friday he will retire at the end of September, capping a tenure that saw retail fund assets under management climb 58 percent to $38 billion.

Keith Hartstein, who became John Hancock's funds chief in 2005, said he is retiring partly because he promised his wife 22 years ago they would eventually settle down in California. She is a California native and they plan to live in their home in Greenbrae, a town north of San Francisco.

No replacement has been named for the 55-year-old Hartstein, who is based in Boston. When he became CEO, John Hancock retail funds had about $24 billion in assets under management and only two or three outside money managers on its platform. Now, there are 11 outside managers and fund returns have become more consistent, he said.

Toronto-based Manulife in February said John Hancock mutual funds delivered record sales of $12.5 billion in 2011, a 29 percent increase over 2010.

"The product line is in good shape, and the team is very qualified and deep," Hartstein told Reuters in a telephone interview. "The time to effect a transition is a good one."

Hartstein, who joined John Hancock 22 years ago, said he was fortunate enough to be grandfathered into the company's defined benefit pension plan.

"The economics of the plan make retirement now a viable option," he said.

An avid road cyclist, Hartstein said he looks forward to riding his mountain bike more up Mount Tamalpais, which is near his home in Greenbrae.

"It's great biking country," he said. In Boston, Hartstein has been a regular in the Crack O' Dawn riding group.

Once he retires, he said plans to work as a consultant for Manulife. He also would consider a full-time job as long as it is based near his California home.

"Actually, I've gotten phone calls already," Hartstein said.