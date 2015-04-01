REFILE-2015 U.S. Lipper Awards focus on funds with steady returns

(Corrects spelling of Hotchkis in final paragraph)
By David Randall
NEW YORK, March 31 As the bull market in U.S.
stocks enters its seventh year, the 2015 U.S. Lipper Awards on
Tuesday honored fund managers for producing steady risk-adjusted
returns in both up and down markets.
"We wanted to highlight consistency over multiple time
periods this year," said Tom Roseen, head of research services
at Lipper, a division of Thomson Reuters.
Sixty-eight funds were recognized for leading their
categories on a risk-adjusted basis over both three and
five-years, Roseen said. Eight funds - including the T. Rowe
Price Maryland Tax-Free Bond fund, the GMO Emerging
Country Debt Fund, and the PIMCO Fixed-Income Shares
fund - led their peer groups over the last three, five, and 10
years.
The focus on providing steady returns is one way for
actively managed funds to stand out as investors increasingly
opt for passive funds that track broad market benchmarks.
Stockpickers last beat passive funds by a wide margin in
2007, according to Lipper data. As a result, they are
increasingly fighting an uphill battle for assets, with
investors sending $444.6 billion to equity index funds and
exchange traded funds while pulling $421.2 billion out of
actively managed stock funds between 2009 and 2014.
The strong performance of several so-called "socially
responsible" funds - those that base their investments in
accordance with religious, social or environmental principles in
mind - could help counter the push towards passive funds, Roseen
said. Five socially screened funds received Lipper Awards,
including the Calvert Global Water Fund, the
Guidestone Extended-Duration Bond Funds, and the Parnassus
Core Equity Fund.
"The old adage used to be that if you invest with your
morals you will lose a little money. But these funds are showing
that you can invest with your morals and still get a really good
return," he said.
Firms that received awards for the overall performance of
their line of funds included TIAA-CREF, which won the overall
award for large company, and the Oakmark Family of funds, which
won the overall equity award in the large company category.
Small companies that received fund family awards included
Hotchkis & Wiley, Guggenheim Investments, and Thrivent Asset
Management.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Gunna Dickson)