REFILE-INSIGHT-Absolute return funds: no sure refuge

By Sinead Cruise and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Aug 18 Absolute return funds could be
turning into Europe's next investment mis-selling row.
As freefalling equity and bond markets ravage people's
savings, private investors globally are piling into the
funds, which aim to deliver positive returns whether markets are
rising or falling.
That demand has driven the assets held in absolute return
funds to 182.1 billion euros globally at June 30, data from
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit, show. This is almost a fifth
higher than a year ago and double the assets held in such funds
at the start of 2009.
Perhaps encouraged by such headlines as "Absolute-return
funds - a safe haven?" from one UK newspaper in 2008, people may
think these investments can't lose money. They absolutely can.
The funds may seem simple and safe, but they are more like
the sophisticated hedge funds beloved of wealthy speculators
than traditional mutual investments.
Britain's Financial Services Authority fears people may be
buying them because they misunderstand the funds' objectives,
believing labels like 'real return' or 'absolute' mean their
initial investments are either protected or guaranteed to grow.
"The danger with that of course is that is not what they are
selling at all," says Bruce Moss, founder of UK-based Advisa
Centa, which develops risk management tools for financial
advisers.
"They are selling an investment strategy that may or may not
be successful over a period of time, which again is not
defined."
It's not just 'mom and pop' investors who are at risk.
Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group is seeking damages of around
$30 million from UBS after an investment it made in an absolute
return fund failed to meet expectations.
A source familiar with the details of the case, who
requested anonymity in respect of the legal process, said Swatch
is arguing it invested in the product because it was assured the
capital it invested was safe, and was guaranteed against
downside risk.
A spokeswoman for UBS said the bank had given the court a
statement of defence of its product and marketing materials but
declined to elaborate, in line with company policy on commenting
on live lawsuits.
Swatch CEO Nick Hayek declined to comment pending resolution
of the case.
The funds have been on the radar of the FSA for several
months, as pension investors spooked by volatile stock markets
have stepped up efforts to lock in some kind of return.
It warned in March that consumers, and their investment
advisers, could find it difficult to assess how much risk they
are exposed to in the funds as the strategies used by managers
become more and more complex.
NOT FOR WIMPS
So what does 'absolute return' mean? 'Absolute' may seem
like a synonym of 'total' or 'guaranteed', but it is nothing of
the kind: it has more arcane roots, to do with the way
performance is measured.
Most funds compare how their portfolios have done with a
benchmark of some kind, such as an index.
Originally, 'absolute' funds were so called because they set
out to be measured by their own targets, not relative to
something else.
In a falling market, the best most funds can offer is that
their investors may lose a bit less than others: absolute return
funds aim to make money anyway.
There are other differences.
Most investment funds are defined according to the assets
they are permitted to buy, such as shares, bonds, or
commodities, but absolute return funds can put cash in whatever
motley mix they think will help them turn a profit.
Their popularity has brought together uncomfortable
bedfellows: jittery retirement savers or college-fund builders,
who above all want to keep their money safe, and fund
managers who are often forced to use risky derivatives or
hedging tools.
Critics say that union is unnatural and fraught with
potential problems, particularly when it comes to communication.
"Many mis-selling problems arise from the failure to
effectively communicate likely outcomes and the risks involved
to the end investor," says Moss. "There is a real danger that
this could occur with absolute return funds."
Importantly, too, the funds are not designed to capture all
the upside of rising markets.
Their emphasis is on liquidity -- being able to buy or sell
when needed -- and offering protection against falling prices.
Their performance may be tame, but -- even though some names
include terms like "cautious" that emphasise a sense of safety
-- it is not risk-free.
In an environment where the standard recourse of the
cautious investor, such as a money-market fund, delivers
below-inflation returns, that's a point both investor and
adviser may be tempted to overlook.
ERRATIC PERFORMANCE
All of this boosts the potential backlash if investments
turn sour.
Britain has recently experienced significant mis-selling
scandals, and the financial services industry's compensation
costs are already high.
Fund managers faced a bill of more than 230 million pounds
($377 million) in 2009 after the collapse of a life-settlement
business called Keydata, whose complex products lost thousands
of UK pensioners hundreds of millions of pounds despite having
been marketed as low-risk.
UK banks have been forced to take billions of pounds in
charges related to mis-selling payment protection insurance
policies which many customers bought without knowing.
Given the size of the absolute return business, the costs
associated with any mis-selling claims could be huge.
What may first make the funds vulnerable to mis-selling
claims is their erratic performance.
According to data provider FE Analytics, fewer than half the
69 funds in Britain's Investment Management Association's
absolute return sector -- one of several categories the UK trade
body uses -- beat inflation in the 12 months to the end of June.
Eleven even lost money over the year.
Standard Life Investments (SLI) is one of Europe's largest
absolute return fund managers with more than 11 billion
pounds under management in the strategies.
Its investment specialist Tam McVie says the products do
offer opportunities for solid risk-adjusted returns without the
volatility of equity market investments: its 8-billion pound
Global Absolute Return Strategies Fund, which at end-June had
bets on assets as diverse as Mexican interest rates and Russian
stocks, has delivered 8.6 percent annually since 2008, he said.
Its volatility at 6 percent has been a third of the level
seen in equity markets.
But McVie also recognises that the typical absolute return
fund is becoming more complex, so demands extra scrutiny
from potential investors and distributors.
To help improve understanding in the market, the firm has
hosted 1,400 UK advisers on special training courses.
"The providers of these funds need to be very open and
upfront about what they (the funds) can do and might not be able
to do," he told Reuters.
"We have to admit that there is a greater complexity to
absolute return funds than traditional funds, but if an adviser
sets the right expectations, that reduces the likelihood (of a
mis-sale) by a very considerable margin."
ABSOLUTELY VARIED
There's another problem though.
Absolute return funds are inconsistently defined and
classified in different regions in Europe, so for instance funds
have a 12-month horizon in Britain which would not be expected
in France, says Manuel Arrive, senior director at ratings agency
Fitch.
The variety currently available in Britain alone shows how
different the funds can be.
For instance, the 600 million pound Absolute Insight UK
