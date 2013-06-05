U.S. money fund reform may hit retail investors with higher fees

| BOSTON, June 5
BOSTON, June 5 Retail investors may not escape
money market fund reform unscathed as the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed allowing funds to
impose new fees and limits on withdrawing money in times of
financial distress.
It could be an unsettling proposition for retail investors
who have had easy access to their money funds for the past four
decades, using them for everything from writing checks to
sweeping up extra cash they receive from dividends and selling
securities.
The SEC's proposal puts the $115 billion Fidelity Cash
Reserves money market fund, for example, squarely in
the crosshairs of reform. The fund's shareholder base is largely
made up of millions of individual investors who use it as a core
brokerage account or cash investment vehicle.
Boston-based Fidelity Investments, the No. 1 money fund
sponsor with $420 billion in assets under management, declined
to comment as it studies the SEC's proposals.
New rules could accelerate a shift out of money funds. After
peaking at $3.9 trillion in assets in early 2009, money funds
have dropped to $2.6 trillion, hurt by next-to-nothing yields
and some scares in funds used by institutional investors during
the 2008 financial crisis.
And if investors pull more money, it could trigger an
increase in fees for investors who remain.
"Any reduction in assets will push costs higher," said Peter
Crane, president of Crane Data, which analyzes money funds.
"You'll have fixed costs spread over a smaller base and higher
costs from more regulation."
Under the SEC's proposal, money funds that invest in a broad
range of securities - not just government debt - could require
customers to pay up to a 2 percent fee on withdrawals during
times of financial stress. Fund boards of directors could also
bar all withdrawals for up to 30 days.
The SEC's goal is to avoid a run on funds like in 2008 when
the Reserve Primary Fund "broke the buck" and repriced its
shares below the $1.00 stable share price. That sparked a run on
the fund as investors yanked $300 million, or 14 percent of
assets.
The redemptions only halted after the U.S. Treasury stepped
in and provided a government guarantee. Since then the SEC and
the money fund industry have been battling over the shape of
reform for the industry.
Earlier this year, Schwab executives said that if
redemption restrictions were applied broadly across all types of
funds, it would have a "devastating effect on the money market
fund industry and render an enormously popular product much less
appealing to individual investors and exacerbate systemic risk."
The SEC's proposal is a compromise because it allows funds
themselves to determine whether they should impose fees and
redemption restrictions.
And money market funds that invest mostly in U.S. treasuries
would be exempt from the fees and suspension of redemptions. But
they could voluntarily opt into the proposed requirement, the
SEC said.
"We're pleased the SEC has taken action. We look forward to
thoroughly reviewing their proposal, and sharing our views,"
Schwab spokeswoman Alison Wertheim said.
Meanwhile, retail investors are reconsidering their options.
They can move their money to the safety of bank accounts or
chase higher yields in slightly riskier ultra-short bond funds.
In fiscal 2008, Fidelity Cash Reserves had $135.06 billion
in assets, with the money market fund generating $242.4 million
in management fees for Fidelity. But since then, assets and
management fees have dropped 15 percent and 17 percent,
respectively, according to filings with U.S. regulators.