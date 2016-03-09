Carson Block says recent rally in U.S. stocks feels like 'dead cat bounce'

NEW YORK, March 9 Short-seller Carson Block, founder of research firm Muddy Waters LLC who exposed accounting problems and wrongdoing at a slew of Chinese companies, said on Wednesday that the recent rally in the U.S. stock market feels like a "dead cat bounce."

"I would say that this does feel like it is a dead cat bounce because how much more ammunition really do policymakers have?" Block told Reuters at its New York headquarters. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)