2016年 9月 1日

Cooperman on CNBC says U.S. equities 'fairly but fully valued'

NEW YORK Aug 31 Hedge fund investor Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC that equity markets are "fairly but fully valued."

Cooperman, who oversees more than $5.3 billion, said investors would be "lucky" to earn 5-6 percent in equities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

