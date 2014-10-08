OpenView Venture Partners raises $250 million fund

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 OpenView Venture Partners
said it had raised a $250 million fund, its fourth, amid a
strong environment for venture fundraising.
The firm focuses on enterprise software, and has backed
businesses such as AtTask, a Utah-based work-management company;
and Mashery, a San Francisco-based company bought by Intel Corp
last year that helps build applications.
Founded in Boston in 2006, OpenView last raised $200 million
in 2012.
Last week, consulting firm Pitchbook said 73 funds raised a
total of $9 billion globally last quarter, compared with 66
funds that raised $5.6 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)