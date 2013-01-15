Massachusetts pension fund hires private equity chief

UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BOSTON Jan 15 The $51 billion Massachusetts state pension fund said on Tuesday it has hired a private-equity chief to oversee investments that total about $5 billion.
Michael R. Bailey, who will become director of private equity, fills the last vacancy on the senior investment team for the pension fund. Bailey formerly worked at HighVista Strategies in Boston. His duties there included being a member of the manager selection team.
Before that, Bailey was director of private equity at Lucent Asset Management Corp, which was responsible for managing Lucent's pension plans.
Bailey's prior experience also includes 15 years working in the investment banking divisions of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG
During the first 11 months of 2012, the Massachusetts pension fund's private-equity investments posted an 11.48 percent return, according to the latest available information. The one-year return for private-equity was 8.89 percent, as of Nov 30.
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian miner said in a press release on Thursday.