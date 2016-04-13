Pimco assets under management $1.5 trillion at end of March

April 13 Bond giant Pacific Investment
Management said on its website Wednesday that its assets under
management stood at $1.5 trillion at the end of March, up from
$1.43 trillion at year-end.
"Pimco saw inflows into more than 40 funds during March,
across strategies as varied as income, investment grade credit,
high yield, mortgages and munis," a spokesman said.
"The Pimco Income Fund saw an additional $1.5 billion in
inflows in March, which brought total inflows to $18.2 billion
since the beginning of 2015."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)