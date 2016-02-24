Pimco criticizes bank break-up proposal by former exec, Fed's Kashkari

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 24 Bond fund manager Pacific
Investment Management Co criticized a proposal to break up the
big U.S banks that was put forth by its former managing director
Neel Kashkari, the new president of the Minneapolis Federal
Reserve Bank.
"Breaking up the big banks is a theme we hear increasingly
from the presidential candidates, and Neel's speech adds to this
movement," Christian Stracke, managing director and global head
of the credit research group at Pimco, told Reuters in a
telephone interview on Wednesday.
Stracke wrote in a report late Tuesday that breaking up the
big American banks is "a bad idea."
"We wanted to explain how complicated and potentially risky
this could be. A rushed and poorly planned move to break up the
banks under a new administration next year could be very
destabilizing for the economy," Stracke said by telephone.
Kashkari caused a stir week ago when he said the Federal
Reserve Bank of Minneapolis would launch a year-long research
effort to come up with "bold, transformational" fixes for a
financial system that he believes still poses grave risks to the
global economy. He floated ideas like breaking up
the big banks, treating them like utilities or taxing their
leverage, the amount of debt they hold relative to capital.
Kashkari, a former banker and Treasury official, oversaw the
2008 government bailout of the financial sector called TARP,
which became a political punching bag even though many also
credited it with preventing a deeper recession.
That experience, along with the track record of Minneapolis
Fed researchers on whether banks should be "too big to fail,"
created an opportunity for the bank to raise the issue at a time
when there is no crisis.
Stracke's report said tighter regulations are already
helping the banking sector and warned that a breakup could
prompt another credit crunch. Among other things, it said
smaller banks are not necessarily less risky and bondholders
would be wary of new entities. (For the full list, see: bit.ly/1R1IClO
)
"Since the crisis in 2008-2009, we have seen a wave of
improvements in bank regulation and supervision, from the
application of Basel III enhanced capital and liquidity
requirements to much of the Dodd-Frank Act, robust stress
testing and the move to greater transparency in bank risk
disclosures," Stracke said in the report.
Pimco, a unit of Allianz SE, oversaw $1.43
trillion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)