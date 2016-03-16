Pimco's Callin, head of equity product management, retiring in Q2

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, March 16 Sabrina Callin, managing director and head of equity product management at Pacific Investment Management Co, has decided to retire from the firm in the second quarter, Pimco said on Wednesday.
Callin joined Pimco in June 1997 from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business as its first summer intern. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation