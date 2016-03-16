UPDATE 2-Pimco's Callin, head of equity product management, retiring in 2nd qtr

(Adds quote from director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence; assets under management in equities)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, March 16 Sabrina Callin, managing director and head of equity product management at Pacific Investment Management Co, has decided to retire from the firm in the second quarter, Pimco said on Wednesday.

Callin, who was at Pimco for 18 years and spent the last seven as a Managing Director, helped lead the expansion of Pimco's equity business line.

"Pimco has long been known for its fixed-income funds and while it offered equity products they never received much investor attention," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Pimco, a unit of Allianz SE, had $1.43 trillion under management as of Dec. 31, down from a peak of almost $2 trillion at its 2013 peak.

The firm currently oversees $40 billion in equities.

Callin joined Pimco in June 1997 from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business as its first summer intern.

Andy Pyne, executive vice president, will assume Callin's role of head of equity product management. Pyne joined Newport Beach, Calif-based Pimco in 2011 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was a managing director and client portfolio manager for fundamental equity. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)