Pimco 'BOND' ETF flows stagnating as asset class grows

NEW YORK, April 13 One of the most popular
actively managed ETFs, the Pimco Total Return Active
Exchange-Traded Fund, has seen its assets stagnate as
investors have gravitated toward rival funds and lower-cost
passive bond ETFs, Morningstar data show.
In the first quarter the fund, also known as BOND, posted
net withdrawals of $37.6 million while the overall bond ETF
sector attracted over $33 billion, including $7 billion for the
intermediate-term bond category, Morningstar said.
The Pimco Total Return Active ETF, an actively managed
intermediate-term ETF intended to mimic the strategy of Pimco's
flagship mutual fund and once run by Pimco founder Bill Gross,
posted $130 million of inflows over the last year.
During that time, the bond ETF sector saw a record $74
billion in inflows and intermediate-term bond ETFs have
attracted $22 billion, Morningstar said.
"Investor demand for fixed-income ETFs has been strong in
2016 as well as last year, but Pimco's BOND has not been a
participant," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual
fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"Indeed, BOND had outflows in the first quarter, even as
investors have sought out income in an ETF wrapper from passive
and some active providers."
BOND is part of the intermediate-term bond category that
Morningstar and others regard as the "core" category of bond
funds. Pimco has been dominant in the intermediate-term bond
world, both in mutual funds with the Pimco Total Return Fund,
which was eclipsed in size by the passive Vanguard Total Bond
Market Index Fund, and with BOND, the largest actively managed
intermediate-term bond ETF.
The Pimco Total Return ETF, which hit its peak in assets
under management in April 2013 with $5.2 billion, now has assets
of $2.61 billion, Morningstar said.
By comparison, the actively managed SPDR DoubleLine Total
Return Tactical ETF, which competes directly with BOND,
has attracted $2.29 billion since its launch in February 2015,
making it the second-largest actively managed intermediate-term
bond ETF. The fund is led by Jeffrey Gundlach, Philip Barach and
Jeffrey Sherman.
Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment officer at Pimco, told
Reuters: "Investors are gravitating toward income-generating,
high dividend ETFs which sometimes don't have restrictions on
lower credit quality." For example, Pimco's Income Fund and
Mortgage Opportunities Fund have benefited from investor demand
for income.
BOND first began losing assets in September 2014 after the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was looking into
whether Pimco inflated the returns of BOND, then managed by
Gross. That same month, Gross exited Pimco abruptly.
Scott Mather, lead portfolio manager for the Pimco Total
Return Active ETF, said inflows have been shifting toward
passive ETFs but that BOND has its place once interest rates
normalize and move higher.
For now, actively managed SPDR DoubleLine Total Return and
the Fidelity Total Bond ETF as well as the Barclays
Aggregate index-tracking iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond
, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S.
Aggregate Bond ETF and the SPDR Barclays Aggregate Bond
ETF intermediate-term bond ETFs have been enjoying net
inflows in 2015 and so far in 2016, Morningstar data show.
