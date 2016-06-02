Pimco Total Return Fund posts net outflows of $1 bln in May

NEW YORK, June 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, posted net outflows of approximately $1 billion in May, following cash withdrawals of the same amount the previous month, Pimco said Thursday.

Pimco Total Return's assets under management stood at $86.1 billion as of month-end May, down from $87 billion as of the end of April, the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)