UPDATE 3-Investors pull $1 bln from Pimco Total Return Fund in May

By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 2 Investors pulled approximately
$1 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's
largest bond funds, in May following cash withdrawals of the
same amount the previous month, the Newport Beach,
California-based firm said on Thursday.
Pimco said the Total Return Fund's assets under management
stood at $86.1 billion as of month-end May, down from $87
billion as of the end of April and $89.9 billion at the end of
2015, Pimco said in a statement. The Pimco Total Return Fund hit
a peak of $292.9 billion in assets under management in April
2013.
May's cash withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund
marks the portfolio's 37th month of consecutive outflows,
according to Morningstar data.
"Investors continue to wait for more evidence of a strong
record of performance under current management of Pimco Total
return before reinvesting," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of
exchange-traded and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market
Intelligence.
"Assets have gravitated toward funds with both strong
records and long tenured management both at Pimco and at other
asset managers such as DoubleLine Capital," he said.
Indeed, the Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Group CIO Dan
Ivascyn, saw $1.8 billion in inflows in May and has received
inflows of $21.5 billion collectively for all of 2015 and so far
in 2016, according to the Pimco. The Pimco Income Fund now has
assets under management of $59.8 billion, Pimco said.
For May, the Pimco Total Return Fund returned 0.27 percent
after fees, outperforming the benchmark return of 0.03 percent.
But through May, the Pimco Total Return Fund has posted
year-to-date returns of 2.51 percent after fees, trailing the
benchmark which has returned 3.45 percent year-to-date.
Like BlackRock Inc and Janus Capital Group Inc, Pimco adds
dividend reinvestments into its inflow figures. Research
organizations such as Morningstar and the Investment Company
Institute, along with many fund managers, including Vanguard,
Fidelity and DoubleLine, exclude reinvestments and treat only
fund share purchases as inflows.
Pimco said in a statement that credit positioning among
corporates, municipals and Emerging Markets hard currency debt
added to performance of Pimco Total Return Fund. "Interest rate
strategies, particularly non-U.S. positions in Mexico and the
United Kingdom, hurt performance," Pimco said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Alan Crosby)