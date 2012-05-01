PIMCO's Gross cautions against inflation and credit "ocean"

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 Central bank policies will
induce growth in developed countries this year but will create
inflationary risks down the road, Bill Gross, founder and
co-chief investment officer of PIMCO, said in his regular
monthly letter to investors.
In the outlook, entitled "Tuesday Never Comes," Gross
highlighted how stimulative central bank policies have created
an "ocean" of credit and said that the credit acceleration will
produce economic growth this year for developed countries while
also creating structural risks and rising inflation.
Specifically, commenting on the Federal Reserve, Gross said
central bankers in the United States appear to believe that
markets will buy future Treasuries at low yields "because the
private market's 'stock' of Treasuries has been depleted."
Overall, Gross' investment outlook was little changed from
prior monthly investor letters or comments he has made on
numerous recent television appearances.
He reiterated that investors should target bonds "in the
five-year range" and stocks that pay dividends around three to
four percent. He also recommends real assets and commodities.
"In 2008, central bankers never really knew how much debt
was out there, and to be honest, they don't know now," Gross
said.
He likened the efforts of the Fed to stimulate demand for
Treasuries to wine drinkers, who have been sipping "rare
vintages," and now the cellar is almost empty. The Fed's hope,
Gross said, is that other "wine lovers will now be forced to
restock their cellars to get a historically comfortable
inventory."
But the manager of the world's largest bond fund, the PIMCO
Total Return Fund, said he personally favors beer to
wine.