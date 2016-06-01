Pimco foresees US GDP growth at or slightly above trend of 1.5-2 pct

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
NEW YORK, June 1 Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co said on Wednesday that its baseline view for the U.S. is GDP growth at or slightly above trend of 1.5 percent to 2 percent per year over the next three to five years.
Pimco projects inflation fluctuating around the 2-percent target with the Federal Reserve gradually lifting the federal funds rate to the "new neutral" range of 2 percent to 3 percent nominal, the firm said in its latest secular outlook report. Pimco also expects fiscal policy will be providing "modest positive support" to aggregate demand. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.