Pimco Total Return Fund posts cash withdrawals of $1.6 bln in Jan

NEW YORK Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.

Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, posted $1.6 billion of inflows, resulting in assets under management of $73 billion, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
