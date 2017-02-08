版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 00:12 BJT

Pimco's Ivascyn: Treasuries rallying as 'still powerful global forces at work'

NEW YORK Feb 8 Dan Ivascyn, the group chief investment officer at bond giant Pimco, said Wednesday that Treasuries will continue to be in demand, given the geopolitical risks around the world.

"There are still powerful global forces at work weighing on high quality bond yields," Ivascyn said. "These will not go away overnight." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by XXXX)
