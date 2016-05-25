Pimco's Ivascyn sees better than 50-50 chance of Fed hike in June

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
NEW YORK May 25 Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said on Wednesday that he sees a better than 50-50 chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.
In a telephone interview, Ivascyn also said Pacific Investment Management Co is ready to pounce on volatile markets, stemming from the Fed. "When the markets overreact, you want to be aggressively buying," Ivascyn said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.