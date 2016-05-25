版本:
Pimco's Ivascyn sees better than 50-50 chance of Fed hike in June

NEW YORK May 25 Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said on Wednesday that he sees a better than 50-50 chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.

In a telephone interview, Ivascyn also said Pacific Investment Management Co is ready to pounce on volatile markets, stemming from the Fed. "When the markets overreact, you want to be aggressively buying," Ivascyn said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
