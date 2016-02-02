Pimco's flagship fund posts $1.1 bln outflow in January

NEW YORK Feb 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, which lost its crown as the largest bond fund in the world last year, started 2016 with yet another round of outflows, $1.1 billion in January, according to Pacific Investment Management Co's website on Tuesday.

The latest cash withdrawal follows December's positive inflow of $1.3 billion for the Pimco Total Return Fund, but that was only because of clients' reinvestments of capital gains. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)