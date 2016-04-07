版本:
Pimco Total Return Fund posts about $900 mln outflows in March

NEW YORK, April 7 Pacific Investment Management Co's Total Return fund posted cash withdrawals of about $900 million in March, leaving the once-world's largest bond fund with assets of $88 billion.

Pimco said in a release that the Pimco Total Return Fund saw outflows despite a total return of 1.45 percent after fees. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

