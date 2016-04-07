UPDATE 1-Pimco Total Return Fund posts about $900 mln outflows in March

(Adds quotes from Pimco; March returns for Total Return fund)
NEW YORK, April 7 Pacific Investment Management
Co's flagship Total Return fund posted cash
withdrawals of about $900 million in March, leaving what was
once the world's largest bond fund with assets of $88 billion,
Pimco said on its website.
The Pimco Total Return Fund saw outflows despite a total
return of 1.45 percent after fees, outperforming its benchmark
return of 0.92 percent, Pimco said in a press release.
The Total Return Fund has posted year-to-date returns of
1.79 percent after fees through March, but trails the benchmark,
which has returned 3.03 percent year-to-date, Pimco said.
"The Fund's interest rate strategies in the U.S., U.K., and
euro zone benefited," Pimco said. "The recovery in breakeven
inflation rates helped the Fund's TIPS holdings offset
detraction from an underweight to corporate credit."
Rate and spread strategies also combined to more than offset
some detraction from the Fund's currency exposures, particularly
long-dollar positions against the euro, Pimco added.
Newport Beach, Calif. Pimco, which like BlackRock and some
other asset managers, includes dividend reinvestments in its
flow figures.
Assets had plunged to $98.5 billion in August 2015 from a
peak of $293 billion in April 2013, when the mutual fund was the
world's largest and run by Pimco co-founder Bill Gross.
The Pimco Income Fund, which is overseen by Pimco Group
Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn, saw an additional $1.5
billion of inflows in March. That fund has received total
inflows of $18.2 billion in 2015 and so far in 2016.
