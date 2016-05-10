Investors pull about $1 bln from Pimco Total Return Fund in April

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW YORK May 10 The Pimco Total Return Fund posted net outflows of approximately $1 billion in April, leaving the portfolio's assets under management at $87 billion, according to Pimco's website.
Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, said in a statement on Tuesday that holdings of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) were one of the biggest contributors to the fund's modest outperformance in April.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by W Simon)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment