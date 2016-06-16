Pimco planning to cut nearly 3 percent of global workforce - source

NEW YORK, June 16 Pacific Investment Management
Co plans to cut nearly 3 percent of its workforce as assets
under management have fallen since the September 2014 departure
of Bill Gross, a source familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
"Like any responsible business, Pimco constantly adjusts its
resources to capitalize on changing markets and investment
opportunities for clients," Pimco spokesman Michael Reid said in
an email. "Our current business plans will reduce expenses in
some areas while, of course, ensuring investment and hiring in
others."
He did not provide details on the number jobs being cut at
the firm.
Pimco's assets stood at $1.5 trillion as of March 31, down
from a peak of about $2 trillion in the first quarter of 2013.
Gross, who co-founded the firm in 1971, left abruptly in
2014. Pimco reported about 2,300 total employees at the end of
the first quarter, down from 2,400 a year earlier.
