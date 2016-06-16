UPDATE 2-Pimco plans to cut about 3 pct of global workforce -memo

(Adds internal document obtained by Reuters)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 16 Pacific Investment Management
Co plans to cut about 3 percent of its workforce in the wake of
a drop in assets under management since the 2014 departure of
co-founder Bill Gross, according to an internal document
obtained by Reuters Thursday.
"Like any responsible business, Pimco constantly adjusts its
resources to capitalize on changing markets and investment
opportunities for clients," Pimco spokesman Michael Reid said in
an email statement. "Our current business plans will reduce
expenses in some areas while, of course, ensuring investment and
hiring in others."
The memo said headcount will be reduced by 68 people at the
Newport Beach, California-based company, which had about 2,300
employees at the end of the first quarter. That was down from
2,400 a year earlier.
The memo also said Pimco is eliminating six dividend-income
strategy funds, which are led by a team including money manager
Brad Kinkelaar and have about $260 million in assets.
Pimco's assets stood at $1.5 trillion as of March 31, down
from a peak of about $2 trillion in the first quarter of 2013.
Gross, who co-founded the firm in 1971, left abruptly in 2014.
Pimco built its reputation largely through its management of
fixed-income assets, but in recent years it has tried to
diversify its investor base to include those buying equity
products.
It even tapped former Goldman Sachs banker Neel Kashkari,
who ran the U.S. government's $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief
Program and is now president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve
Bank, to direct an expansion into new markets, including stocks.
In 2015, Pimco's then-global equities chief investment
officer, Virginie Maisonneuve, left after less than a year and a
half in the position, as the company began narrowing its
equities investing focus.
Pimco is now converting its equity exposure to Research
Affiliates Equity Income Fund, which falls under the Research
Affiliates umbrella, Pimco's only sub-adviser.
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at
S&P Global Market Intelligence, said asset managers with a
significant base of business from active funds are facing
challenges from the trend toward passive exchange traded funds.
"While, collectively, fixed-income mutual funds continue to
gather new money, Pimco's funds have experienced significant
outflows in 2015 and the redemptions have continued in 2016,"
Rosenbluth said.
According to Thomson Reuters Lipper data, Pimco had $11.5
billion of outflows in the first five months of this year across
a variety of strategies, he noted.
The firm's Total Return, Low Duration, All Asset All
Authority, Unconstrained, Real Return Asset and Emerging Local
Bond portfolios were among those with 2016 outflows, Rosenbluth
added.
Fox Business reported the job reductions earlier on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown, Cynthia
Osterman and Paul Simao)