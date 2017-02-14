U.S. investors brace for mounting political risks as they decode Trump

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 14 Barry James built up his $4
billion mutual fund largely by studying balance sheets, earnings
and market share. In the last few weeks, however, he has
realized that he must look at a new force in the market: U.S.
President Donald Trump.
Trump's unpredictable governing style and stated desire to
renegotiate trade agreements and punish companies that seek out
lower-cost forms of labor are upending the classic notion of
fundamental investing, said James, who manages the James
Balanced Golden Rainbow fund.
As a result, he said, his Xenia, Ohio firm is broadening the
market research it follows. He is also moving more of his money
into bonds and bracing for a significant decline in the U.S.
stock market, just a few months after making a big bet on
equities the day after the Nov. 8 presidential election.
"We're vulnerable to shocks," he said, "and we've got a
shocker in the White House."
With U.S. equities breaking record highs, other investors
who have long shunned big-picture trends say they also are
paying more attention to the effect of politics on asset prices,
and that the high market valuation sets the scene for a steep
sell-off.
Fund managers are not just focusing on whatever company
Trump mentions in his latest tweet. They say they are also
worrying that he could increase global tensions and raise trade
tariffs worldwide, hurting companies large and small.
So far, Trump's political proposals have largely helped the
U.S. stock market. Markets are pricing in lower corporate taxes
and an infrastructure spending bill, pushing the benchmark S&P
500 up about 9 percent since Election Day.
The market trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of
20.9, the high end of its historical range.
Yet fund managers say they see markets as increasingly
vulnerable to political risks as the new administration targets
trade and immigration policies that could shift the balance of
the global economy.
At the same time, key elections scheduled for later this
year in France and Germany could lead to further weakening of
the European Union, a risk that fund managers say the global
markets do not fully reflect.
"We're seeing fatigue in the market in reacting to political
situations that would historically be very disruptive," said BMO
Global Asset Management portfolio manager Lowell Yura.
ONE SNEEZE
Some fund managers are now calling in outside political risk
experts whom they might have once ignored or expanding their
networks of consultants to determine the effects of Trump's
policies on the U.S. market and abroad.
Political risk firms are reporting a significant increase in
business since Election Day. Consultant Business Environment
Risk Intelligence said investor inquires were up more than 50
percent since November, and it has been telling clients not to
be complacent despite the market rally.
"It takes one sneeze from the Trump administration that can
spread flu to these markets," said Chief Executive Officer
Saruhan Hatipoglu.
Ian Bremmer, president of New York-based political risk
research firm Eurasia Group, said his business had increased
significantly since Trump's election as well as Britain's vote
to leave the European Union, emerging market scandals and the
French presidential campaign. This has led him to increase
hiring at his 150-person firm.
"Clients are asking about all of the moving pieces," he
said. "It's suddenly: 'Are we going to be in a much more
protectionist world? Is the global marketplace going to
fragment?'"
TRADING TRUMP
Fund managers say they are trying to take advantage of an
anticipated spike in volatility, even as the VIX, Wall Street's
main measure of equity market turbulence, remains near two-year
lows.
"Donald Trump clearly is showing that he wants to be a
disrupter of the status quo, so political risk is probably the
single biggest known driver of potential future volatility that
exists now," said Conventus Capital partner Nicholas Young.
Young said his firm had bought options to hedge against
market declines for that reason as well as "the unknown drivers
that catch people completely by surprise and cause volatility to
spike quickly."
Thyra Zerhusen, co-chief investment officer of Fairpointe
Capital in Chicago, said she had been trimming positions in some
stocks and was holding more cash than usual as she expects
market declines.
Among her worries is that a move to deregulate the banking
industry could lead to something like the financial crisis of
2008 and 2009.
"I am trying to batten down the hatches," she said. "I'm
more concerned about politics now than I've ever been."
(Reporting by David Randall and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by
Megan Davies and Lisa Von Ahn)