OppenheimerFunds brave muni badlands with $2 bln Citi credit

BOSTON Oct 16 If Hollywood made a western about
the municipal bond market, portfolio managers at
OppenheimerFunds could be cast as the cowboys brave enough to
enter the badlands of credit risk.
Instead of six-shooters, their courage is fortified by a $2
billion line of credit provided by a group of lenders led by
Citibank that allows them to weather the occasional sharp
declines in their assets.
These days the badlands are distressed Puerto Rican debt,
and Oppenheimer's Rochester municipal funds - heavy into the
island-territory's bonds - are raising their borrowing amid an
investor exodus, U.S. regulatory filings show.
The borrowing is not an entirely bad thing. It can amplify
investor income if the money is used to buy more bonds or if
interest rates move favorably. The funds also can borrow to
avoid selling bonds at distressed prices to meet investor
redemption demands, U.S. regulatory filings show.
But more borrowing also be a sign of stress, and added
leverage can lead to higher bank fees and interest payments,
undercutting investor returns, according to mutual fund
analysts.
Rochester's portfolio team, led by Daniel Loughran, declined
to comment. But the managers have published commentary this
month to defend their contrary stance on Puerto Rico, arguing
that the island's fiscal conditions are better now than they
have been in the past six years.
The Rochester funds, part of MassMutual Financial Group, are
already under the microscope of the top securities regulator in
Massachusetts for the way Puerto Rican debt is being handled.
"We are concerned that conservative investors, the types who
usually invest in municipal bond funds, may not have been
adequately told about the potential risks," Secretary of the
Commonwealth William Galvin said. He also is investigating
Fidelity Investments and UBS Financial Services.
Oppenheimer said its Puerto Rico investments are fully
discussed in its public disclosures.
INVESTORS SPOOKED
Puerto Rico's nearly $70 billion of outstanding debt is
mostly held by U.S. mutual funds. Rochester funds have the
highest concentration of Puerto Rico bonds in the industry,
according to Lipper.
The island's high jobless rate and shrinking economy have
lately sparked worries it could default or require a federal
bailout. The S&P Municipal Bond Puerto Rico Index is down 21.6
percent this year, underperforming the 4.1 percent decline on
S&P's National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index.
Sterne Agee analyst Todd L. Hagerman said Puerto Rico needs
to carry out an austerity plan, noting how the island has a
"dubious history of meeting revenue targets."
Some investors aren't waiting to see what happens. They have
pulled nearly $800 million from the Oppenheimer Rochester
National Municipals Fund, whose net assets this year
have declined 19 percent to $5.5 billion. That's part of a
broader $3.1 billion outflow from a group of Rochester funds
with about $24 billion in assets, according to Lipper Inc., a
unit of Thomson Reuters.
"This is not the kind of volatility that the average
investor expects from a municipal bond fund," said Eric
Jacobson, a senior analyst at Morningstar Inc.
The average daily loan balance at two of the largest
Rochester funds - National Municipals and Fund
Municipals - was a combined $92 million this summer,
up 29 percent from the beginning of the year, fund disclosures
show.
More recent figures are not available, but Puerto Rico bond
prices have dropped sharply since this summer, putting more
pressure on the funds to meet redemptions.
Mutual funds typically have access to these lines of credit
but many don't borrow in any meaningful way because it may
indicate instability, analysts said. At Oppenheimer's Rochester
funds there's no such reservation.
In 2009 - in the midst of the global financial crisis -
Rochester's National Municipals and Fund Municipals funds had a
combined average daily loan balance that had surged to $1.1
billion. Investors who stayed in the fund during that time
required an iron-clad stomach, but were rewarded for sticking
around. The fund dropped 48.9 percent in 2008 only to rebound
51.4 percent in 2009.
This year, National Municipals and Fund Municipals are down
8.3 percent and 11.05 percent, respectively.
"Borrowing, or using leverage, is something they've done
regardless of the environment to generate a lot of extra
income," Jacobson said. "You see this with other funds, but
usually not to the degree you see with Oppenheimer."