UPDATE 1-Fund manager Putnam to cut about 115 jobs, or 8 pct of staff

(Adds details on Putnam's financial performance)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Nov 15 Putnam Investments plans to cut
about 115 jobs, or nearly 8 percent of its workforce, the mutual
fund manager's parent company said on Tuesday.
Investors have pulled billions of dollars out of Putnam's
actively managed mutual funds this year amid a broader industry
shift toward passively managed index funds and exchange-traded
funds.
With headquarters in Boston, Putnam is the U.S.-based asset
manager for Canada's Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Most of the cuts will be made in Putnam's operations and
technology areas, according to a statement from Great-West
Lifeco. A small number of investment management professionals
also will be leaving, it said.
In the third quarter, Putnam's fee income tumbled 19 percent
to $176 million, outpacing a 5 percent drop in operating
expenses, according to Great-West's financial statements.
Putnam's operations posted an operating loss of $5 million.
At the end of the third quarter, Putnam's mutual funds had
$72.3 billion in assets under management, compared with $78.7
billion in the year-earlier period.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Bill Rigby)