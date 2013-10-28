Research costs reform seen squeezing fund firm profits

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 28 Moves to revolutionise the way
global fund managers pay banks for company research could slash
the profitability of their equity funds business by up to 50
percent, research has showed.
Most fund firms pass on the cost of equity research, valued
in the region of $5 billion a year, to their own clients, who
pick up the bill as part of commissions paid to brokers for
buying and selling stocks on behalf of the fund.
But as regulators step up efforts to police potential
conflicts of interests between asset managers and investment
banks, fund firms could soon be forced to pay for any research
they require out of their own pocket.
Using data from publicly-listed international asset
managers, Frost Consulting and financial software provider Quark
estimate that operating margins for actively-managed equity
funds (as opposed to those which passively track an index) would
fall to 12.5 percent from 23.5 percent.
Active equities accounts for between 20 percent and 100
percent of an asset manager's business depending on the scope
and scale of their company offering.
"The old model of having the research paid for in part by
commissions is being eroded and if they were forced to cover the
whole cost of the research they use, it would have very
significant impact on profitability," Neil Scarth, principal at
Frost Consultants, said on Monday.
"Asset managers are under pressure to provide greater
transparency and accountability in terms of how they pay for the
equity research they receive," Scarth added.
London-based trade body the Investment Management
Association - whose members include Aberdeen Asset Management
, F&C Asset Management, Schroders,
Jupiter Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Asset
Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management -
is due to publish a report on how asset managers pay for equity
research next month.
Watchdogs are weighing up a possible ban on the use of
client commissions to pay for equity research. If large asset
managers require the research to guide their investment
strategies, they will be required to pay for it themselves.
Earlier this year, Britain's Financial Services Authority,
now split into the Financial Conduct Authority and the
Prudential Regulatory Authority, wrote to asset management firms
to flag concerns about how they run their operations.
The key concerns included firms who were failing to control
the amount of customer money spent on research and trading
services or conduct regular reviews on whether services were
eligible to be paid out of customer commissions.