版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 00:51 BJT

Corvex's Meister says fund owns 5.5 pct of CenturyLink

NEW YORK May 8 Corvex Management is betting on telecom infrastructure company CenturyLink Inc, predicting a 43 percent upside to its stock, the managing partner of the hedge fund said on Monday.

Keith Meister, who founded Corvex and is also its chief investment officer, was speaking at the Sohn Conference in New York.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and David Randall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐