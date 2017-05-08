Corvex's Meister says fund owns 5.5 pct of CenturyLink

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
NEW YORK May 8 Corvex Management is betting on telecom infrastructure company CenturyLink Inc, predicting a 43 percent upside to its stock, the managing partner of the hedge fund said on Monday.
Keith Meister, who founded Corvex and is also its chief investment officer, was speaking at the Sohn Conference in New York.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and David Randall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.