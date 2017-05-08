版本:
Greenlight's Einhorn calls Core Labs shares 'way overvalued'

NEW YORK May 8 Billionaire investor David Einhorn on Monday called energy services provider Core Laboratories substantially overvalued and said its share price could drop to $62.

Speaking at the annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Einhorn stopped short of saying exactly how he was positioned but he has often presented so-called short ideas, including a bet against fracking companies in 2015. Core Lab shares began dropping as Einhorn kept talking, saying the company's business is not a secular growth story but a cyclical business and that oil prices are unlikely to rally sharply. The stock ended the day down 2.36 percent at $110.75. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
