DoubleLine's Gundlach suggests buying emerging markets ETF

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
NEW YORK May 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Monday that investors should buy the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund, short an ETF tracking the S&P 500, and leverage it one time.
Gundlach, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, also called passive investing a "myth" and said he was neither bullish nor bearish on the dollar but that the view that tighter Federal Reserve policy necessarily means a stronger greenback was incorrect. Gundlach also said he opened a Twitter account under the handle "@TruthGundlach." (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.