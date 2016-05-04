SOHN CONFERENCE-Gundlach warns on 'safe' stocks, Trump presidency

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 4 DoubleLine Capital LP Chief
Executive Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that increasing
investor demand for ostensibly safe low-volatility stocks and
utility stocks is a major risk facing markets.
The closely watched investor, speaking at the Sohn
Investment Conference, also said investors should prepare for a
Donald Trump presidency, an election result that could lead to
higher government debt.
Trump's support for infrastructure spending and desire to
amp up job growth could lead to higher debt, Gundlach said.
He said utilities offer only a "puny" yield compared with
those of mortgage real estate investment trusts, which he
recommended buying.
Buying baskets of low-volatility stocks has been one of the
most popular investment strategies using exchange-traded funds.
"Talk about an oxymoron - low volatility equities," he said,
calling them the "flavor of the month." "Trust me, you want to
get in front of that risk before it comes home to roost."
Two funds employing that strategy - iShares MSCI USA Minimum
Volatility ETF and PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility
Portfolio - have taken in some $7 billion in new money
from investors over the one-year period that ended April 27,
according to Lipper.
Gundlach spoke at the annual charitable event before some
3,000 hedge fund managers and investors at Lincoln Center's
David Geffen Hall in New York.
Gundlach reiterated his view that negative and low interest
rates on bonds, especially in Europe and Japan, are deflationary
and do not promote growth.
"Trying to fight deflation with deflation is like trying to
put out a burning house by pouring gasoline on it," he said.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine managed more than $84 billion
as of Dec. 31, 2015.
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, David Randall and
Sam Forgione; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)