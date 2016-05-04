版本:
TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference

(Adds more speakers' best ideas)
    NEW YORK, May 4 Hedge fund billionaire investor
Larry Robbins on Wednesday kicked off the year's most prominent
investment conference by laying out the case that hedge fund
investors do not focus on the short term, pointing to his long
positions in ThermoFisher Scientific Inc and VCA Inc
. 
    Below is a table listing some of the hedge fund managers who
have spoken, or will speak, at the Sohn Investment Conference in
New York, in order of appearance, and the investment ideas they
picked to present to the audience:
  
 INVESTOR       FIRM            STOCK/BOND/CU  NOTES
                                RRENCY         
 Larry Robbins  Glenview        Bullish on     He is positive on
                Capital         Anthem Inc     Anthem and sees
                Management LLC                 the company as a
                                               valuable asset
                                               because of its 
                                               Cigna
                                               acquisition,
                                               which is likely
                                               to close soon. 
 Carson Block   Muddy Waters    Short the      Block says the
                Capital LLC     Bank of the    bank cannot 
                                Ozarks Inc     sustain its
                                               earnings growth
                                               and that loan
                                               losses will occur
                                               in a downturn.
 John Khoury    Long Pond       Hyatt Hotels   He says lodging
                Capital, LP     Corp           is the most out
                                               of favor real
                                               estate sector and
                                               that Hyatt is
                                               insulated from
                                               Airbnb 
                                               competition.
 Chamath        Social Capital  Amazon.com     He says growth of
 Palihapitiya   LP              Inc            Amazon Prime is
                                               just beginning
                                               and sees Amazon
                                               as a $3 trillion
                                               company in next
                                               10 years.
 Jeffrey Smith  Starboard       Depomed Inc    He says drugmaker
                Value LP                 and   Depomed should be
                                WestRock Co    an attractive
                                               target for an
                                               acquisition.
 Richard Deitz  VR Capital      Greek banks    He says Greek
                Group Ltd                      banks will be
                                               over-capitalized
                                               in two years,
                                               returning 25
                                               percent of
                                               capital to
                                               shareholders.
 Stanley        Duquesne        Gold           He says the Fed
 Druckenmiller  Family Office                  has no endgame
                LLC                            and is raising
                                               the odds of the
                                               economic talk
                                               risk it is trying
                                               to avoid
 Jeffrey        DoubleLine      Sell Utility   He says yield is
 Gundlach       Capital LP      Index, go      "puny" on
                                long mortgage  utilities 
                                REITs          
 Zachary        PointState                     
 Schreiber      Capital LP                     
 Adam Fisher    Commonwealth                   
                Opportunity                    
                Capital GP LLC                 
 Dan Ariely     Duke                           
                University                     
                                               
 David Einhorn  Greenlight                     
                Capital, Inc                   
 James Chanos   Kynikos                        
                Associates LP                  
  

 (Reporting By Sam Forgione, David Randall, Svea Herbst-Bayliss
and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

