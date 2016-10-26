Lansdowne's Roden says not bullish on energy long term

TEL AVIV Oct 26 UK hedge fund Lansdowne
Partners Chairman Stuart Roden said on Wednesday he was not
bullish on energy prices in the long term despite crude oil
prices hitting a 15-month high last week.
"We are still long-term negative," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv. "Our positions in
our portfolio are less negative than they were because it kind
of played out."
Roden also said Lansdowne, which has $20 billion under
management, still prefers stocks over bonds and said that while
the investment environment was difficult, it was not right to
blame the stock market.
