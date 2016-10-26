Lansdowne's Roden says not bullish on energy long term

TEL AVIV Oct 26 UK hedge fund Lansdowne Partners Chairman Stuart Roden said on Wednesday he was not bullish on energy prices in the long term despite crude oil prices hitting a 15-month high last week.

"We are still long-term negative," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv. "Our positions in our portfolio are less negative than they were because it kind of played out."

Roden also said Lansdowne, which has $20 billion under management, still prefers stocks over bonds and said that while the investment environment was difficult, it was not right to blame the stock market. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)