LWPartners says Dycom shares can double or triple

TEL AVIV Oct 26 LWPartners Chairman Leon Wagner
said on Wednesday shares in telecommunications services provider
Dycom Industries Inc could double or triple as strong
cash flow, growth in fibre optics and consolidation in the
communications industry create upside.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv, Wagner said
AT&T's planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner
would create "massive opportunity" for Dycom.
"As customers consolidate they are interested in dealing
with suppliers where they have confidence they will make a call
and get something done," he said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)