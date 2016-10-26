York Capital's Schwartz sees growth in beauty company Coty

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
JERUSALEM Oct 26 Daniel Schwartz, managing partner at York Capital Management, on Wednesday recommended investing in beauty company Coty, citing a low valuation and high growth prospects.
"Buy Coty. We think it's a multi-year growth story," Schwartz told the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv.
He noted that Coty is the third largest beauty company behind L'Oreal and Estee Lauder but has the ability to change the margin paradigm in the beauty space.
Coty's shares have struggled, Schwartz said, due to technical effects from an exchange offer with Procter and Gamble in September and providing an opportunity to buy Coty stock at a "depressed" price. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.