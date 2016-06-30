CORRECTED-Fidelity OTC fund boosted SolarCity stake by 20 pct in May

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015
(Corrects share count figure in 3rd paragraph to 4.8 million instead of 1.38 million)
BOSTON, June 30 The Fidelity OTC Portfolio, the largest fund investor in SolarCity Corp, boosted its stake in the company by 20 percent in May, just weeks before Tesla Motors offered to buy the solar panel maker for about $2.8 billion.
Run by Gavin Baker, the $12 billion Fidelity OTC Portfolio on Thursday disclosed owning about 8.69 million shares of SolarCity at the end of May, up from 7.22 million in the previous month.
The fund owned just 4.8 million SolarCity shares at the end of October, but that position surged afterward amid a sharp decline in the company's stock price. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.