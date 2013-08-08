UPDATE 1-Soros Fund withdrawing all of its money from Pershing -source

By Jennifer Ablan
Aug 8 Soros Fund Management LLC is withdrawing
its money from William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management due to performance, according to a person close to
the matter said on Thursday.
Pershing is in the process of returning the money, less than
$250 million, to Soros by early 2014, the person said.
Ackman's Pershing Square lost 2.2 percent in July but is
still up 3.8 percent year-to-date, three investors told Reuters
earlier this week.
The redemption move by Soros has been in motion for quite
some time, the person said, and comes during a bitter battle
over nutritional-supplement company Herbalife Ltd., with
Soros and Ackman on opposite sides.
Herbalife has been the subject of intense scrutiny for many
months in the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry, with several
major players betting for or against the stock.
Ackman has a $1 billion bet that Herbalife shares will
plunge to zero, contending that Herbalife is an illegal pyramid
scheme. But as of July 30, Pershing Square had incurred at least
$300 million in paper losses on its Herbalife trade.
The Soros Fund, meanwhile, increased its stake in Herbalife
and it is one of its top holdings. George Soros is chairman of
the firm but is not directly involved in day-to-day operations.
The New York Post reported that Ackman filed a complaint
with regulators against Soros' family fund and unidentified
co-conspirators alleging Soros' firm broke insider-trading rules
by tipping hedge funds about its purchases of shares in
Herbalife.
A Soros spokesman declined to comment on the complaint. A
representative for Ackman and Ackman himself did not immediately
respond to emails.