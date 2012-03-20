Templeton plans $300 mln emerging markets fund

SINGAPORE, March 20 Franklin Templeton is
looking to raise $300 million for a fourth private equity fund
that will provide growth capital to companies in emerging
markets, the head of private equity at its emerging markets
group said on Tuesday.
The fund, which will have a six-year lifespan like previous
funds, will have a sub-tranche for Asia investments, Managing
Director Ong Tek Khoan told Reuters.
About one-third of the Asian tranche is likely to be
invested in China, with the balance split equally between India
and Southeast Asia, he added.
The new fund, whose first closing is targeted for the end of
April, will also look for investments in Central and Eastern
Europe, which has been hit by the euro zone debt crisis.
"It's very good for private equity to come in as the banks
are not lending (as much)," said Ong.
Franklin Templeton has previously launched three private
equity funds focused on emerging markets. The first two returned
more than 100 percent at the end of their six years, while the
Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund III is fully invested.
The most successful investments of the funds include China
High Speed Transmission Equipment Group, a maker of
mechanical transmission equipment, and Estapar, which operates
parking lots in Brazil.